The singer Claudia Leitte has just joined🇧🇷to Artse, a Brazilian canned wine startup, created by businesswoman Jaqueline Barsi and chef Izabela Dolabela. With that, the artist expands his business portfolio, which also has the brand of cosmetics for YON skin care, from the Venus group.

“I love wine, because it doesn’t need an occasion special to drink, it makes any occasion special. Wine is like music. good songs cross generations and our wines will also cross, mark moments”, says Claudia Leitte.

The singer joined the business because she considered the product to be “aspirational”. She sees opportunity to create an identification with its public, “also because it is a brand modern and young”.

Founder of the brand, Jaqueline Barsi believes that the entry of the artist will expand the product’s reach at events and arouse the curiosity of its fans for the canned wine market. 🇧🇷We will have ourat the shows and parties in which she participates”, saysza businesswomanwhat has known the artist for over 10 years.

Claudia Leitte emphasizes that the intention is to change the formality for fun and showing that wine is for whoever wants it, wherever they want it, whenever they want it. “Is about celebrate, enjoy the moment and the only rule from now on is just having fun, of course, with responsible consumption”, stresses the artist.

Launched in 2021, Artse reached the Brazilian market with the proposal of uncomplicate the wine consumption when considering the269 ​​ml can packaging, plus mmove to chain of small producers.

Artse wines are made in batches of at least 1,000 liters per year. The first amount of rosé needed stock replenishment just three months after launch – they are red and white options are also produced.

After the first quarter of sales, the startup reached a monthly turnover of R$ 40 thousand. “With the arrival of Claudinha, our schedule for the coming months is to focus our marketing and sales efforts on the end of year festivities and Carnival, so we are already planning some new features. In soon, we intend to launch at least two more wines”, projects Jaqueline Barsi.

Artse’s wines are available for purchase at stores such as Quitanda, hotels such as the Beach Park Resort and the Gran Marquise Hotel, in BR Mania convenience stores, in marketplaces such as Amazon and Sonoma and also in the brand’s own e-commerce www.artsevinhos.com.br.