The provisional president of the Senate, Claudia Ledesma Abdala, tested positive for coronavirus, so her husband, the governor of Santiago del Estero, Gerardo Zamora, must remain isolated due to being close contact.

It was Ledesma Abdala herself who confirmed the positive result of the test that was carried out “to be able to travel to Buenos Aires, by official activity“.

“I want to communicate that as of this afternoon I am isolated at my home, attentive to the fact that on the day of the date I was informed of the positive result of COVID,” wrote the former governor of her province on the social network Twitter.

And he added: “I also want to communicate that I am, and my family without symptoms and in good health.”

Ledesma Abdala usually replaces Cristina Kirchner when the vice president and head of the Senate, leaves the chair of the presidency of the Upper House.

I want to communicate that I am preventively isolated because I am in close contact with a positive case of COVID.

My wife, Dra. Claudia de Zamora, after a routine swab tested positive.

The positive result of the test forces Zamora to remain isolated for two weeks for being considered close contact.

“I want to communicate that I am preventatively isolated because I am in close contact with a positive case of COVID. My wife, Dr. Claudia de Zamora, as a result of a routine swab, tested positive. I report that we are without symptoms and in good health. “Zamora said.

There were several provincial leaders who had to isolate themselves due to being in close contact with positive cases, and there were also governors who suffered from the disease, such as Sergio Uñac, the San Juan president, and Omar Perotti, from Santa Fe.