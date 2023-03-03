A danger of death haunts “AFHS”. the disappearance of Peter has taken the ‘by surpriseNoni‘ and is it possible that a new drama is coming?Claudia Will he take revenge?

Peter was working for Frida Betancourt in “At the back there is room 10” after Francesca Maldini and the butler had some friction because of Diego Montalban. Patrick’s mother is a sworn enemy of ‘Noni’, so having the character of Adolfo Chuiman under his power it was a goal for her. In fact, she wasted no time in bringing that detail up to her rival, like that scene in which she confessed a spicy detail of her intimacy with the domestic employee. However, something bad seems to have happened.

Peter was working with Frida, but seems to have disappeared without a trace. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Peter, where are you?!… Claudia Llanos, we are watching you

With every disappearance there is in “AFHS”the fans do not doubt that Claudia Plains may be related, as happened with Jimmy Gonzales after his accident on the beach.

Now with the new advance of chapter 168, many fear for the life of Peter, since Frida goes very worried to Francesca’s house to ask for the butler.

Mrs maldini she is stunned, because she believed that the popular ‘Pipo’ was still working for Frida. This scene will not only unleash the anguish in ‘Madame’, but it could cause a new tragedy in the program, especially when in the aforementioned preview the voice-over says that “death danger” runs through Las Nuevas Lomas.

Is it possible that Peter becomes the victim of Claudia Llanos? Let’s remember that she tried to kill him a few seasons ago and the sequence became one of the most watched in the history of the soap opera. Possibly, this would be her revenge.

“At the bottom there is site 10”, chapter 168: where, when and how to watch it ONLINE FOR FREE?

Chapter 168 “At the bottom there is room 10″ premieres this Thursday, February 2 at America TVstarting at 8.40 pm If you want to watch the episode totally FREE and ONLINE, you have at your disposal the official website of América TVGO.