Claudia Llanos kidnapped Diego Montalbán for a few minutes, in “Al fondo hay sitio”. Her revenge against Francesca is getting closer to being achieved after episode 215 of the América TV series. The ‘Shark Look’ hid inside the chef’s car and, when they were far from the Maldini house, the villain appeared with a gun in her hand and made him drive away from the city, precisely, to the hill where he supposedly died years ago.

It seemed that the ‘Noni’s’ enemy was about to execute him, but, in reality, Claudia had something worse on her hands for Diego. So, she he handed over a USB stick for me to insert into Francesca’s personal laptop. What is inside that flash drive? At the moment, it is a mystery, but it could be some kind of theft of information or a shipment of the intimate videos that he recorded with chef Montalbán.

