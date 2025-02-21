“I have three dreams, three things I would like to do: knowing how to touch the battery, which more or less I know; Learn to dance Northern Soula style of the 50s in the north of England; and speak Greek, “Álvaro said in his presentation in First Dates.

Carlos Sobera asked him to be defined, and the Madrid replied that, although he had never raised it, “I consider myself an intelligent person. I am a mathematical engineer, I dedicate myself to data science. “

Álvaro acknowledged that I had not done very well in love so fartelling that I had been more than ten years without any relationship: “I have come to the program in search of an opportunity.”

Álvaro and Carlos Sobera, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

His appointment was Claudia, who said that “I started uploading videos to Tiktok as who does not want the thing. Sudden They started to know me for having scabies“

Both, as soon as they were known in the bar of the four -year -old, liked, as they recognized before the cameras: “Physically, I find it very pretty and attractive. I just love”





She, on the other hand, also commented that the program had succeeded with the choice of her partner of the night: “Physically, a very monkey boy meeting him. He is a smart boy and I’m interested in people who are intelligent because they bring you things. I will not be with a fool … “.

Álvaro began the evening jokingsomething that Claudia liked her very much, in addition to telling her her hobbies such as music or card games.

Claudia and Álvaro, in ‘First Dates’. Mediaset

The Manresana told her how she had gone viral on Tiktok thanks to her video of the scabies, something that caught the attention of the Madrid: “The important thing is to go viral …”he said.





Both went to the terrace where they launched in the program karaoke before the final decision, where Álvaro did have a second appointment with La Manresana: “And a third, and a fourth …”.

Claudia, meanwhile, did not want to stay again: “I think it’s a beautiful person, I would like to have you as a friendbut my boy prototype is another. “