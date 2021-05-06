On MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.) Claudia “Gunda” Fontán could not help but start crying, disconsolate, faced with a serious difficulty that arose. Sorry to see her partner like this, Cande Vetrano He offered her comfort and help that was crucial in reversing the situation that distressed her so much.

The problem of Claudia Fontan it happened on “benefit Wednesday”, the instance of the reality show hosted by Santiago Del Moro where the famous people who made the best dishes on Monday and Tuesday compete for the gold and silver medals.

Cande Vetrano offered comfort and help to Claudia Fontán by seeing her distraught on MasterChef Celebrity. Capture TV.

The participants who cooked last night were: Alex Caniggia, Claudia “Gunda” Fontán, Cande Vetrano, Gastón Dalmau and Sol Pérez.

The jury made up of Damián Betular, Donato De Santis and Germán Martitegui presented them with the following challenge: to accurately replicate the five varieties of cheesecake that were exhibited to them.

Before, celebrities played a game that consisted of guessing the names of various cheeses. The winner was precisely Claudia “Gunda Fontán. For this reason, she was able to choose which variety of cheesecake each one should cook.

Happy with her benefit, Gunda Fontán reserved the passion fruit cheesecake for her and, with great enthusiasm, got to work. In turn, in the tour that the jury makes through the stations where the participants work, he listened to the advice and thanked them.

Everything seemed very well on track for her, who is a great lover of gastronomy, when, suddenly, she opened the oven and, desolate, shouted: “It’s cold … No, it’s off! The fucking mother, two hours ago! Justly…”. “I am very distressed,” she said, and began to cry.

In solidarity, Cande Vetrano came to help her by suggesting that she use her oven. “You know what she’s going through, it’s frustration and anguish that is terrible,” said the actress about her colleague Gunda.

While giving him a hand, Vetrano asked him: “Are you missing a lot?” “I am missing everything, because I never opened it. It makes me angry, ”Fontán explained to him, without stopping crying.

Later, Claudia Fontán understood that she had to move on and turned tears into effort. Against all odds, he was able to finish preparing his dessert and present it to the jury for tasting.

Germán Martitegui was amazed at the result that Fontán had achieved in the short time he had to solve the dish after the mishap with the oven. “The cooking is perfect. The dough, too. And you made the presentation, everything …!”.

Damián Betular asked him: “I’m not going to believe you anymore when you cry, because that distresses me.” And as for the dish, he said: “It’s creamy, it has passion fruit … It’s a cheesecake!”

The jury’s verdict

After tasting and evaluating the work of each participant, the jury had to decide who won the gold medal and who the silver.

“I can’t believe it!” Claudia Fontan when they announced that she was the gold medal winner and that Sol Pérez I got the silver one. Thus, they both went on to the next round of MasterChef Celebrity, like Cande Vetrano Y Gaston Dalmau.

The black apron fell into the hands of Alex Caniggia. True to his carefree style, he took with humor the situation of having gone directly to the elimination gala on Sunday.

“The gala on Sunday is what I like the most, because I have come to eliminate barats”he said, without making a fuss.

ACE