This Monday, the Swedish Academy of Sciences awarded the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel 2022, commonly known as the Nobel Prize in Economics, to the American Claudia Goldin, a professor at Harvard University (Massachusetts). The award, which makes Goldin the third woman to obtain it after 55 editions – and the first to achieve it alone -, recognizes her studies on female underrepresentation and the lower salaries of female workers in the labor market.

“Despite modernization, economic growth and the increase in the proportion of women employed in the 20th century, for a long period of time the wage gap between women and men barely closed,” the academy underlines in the ruling, published at edge of noon. “And she has provided the first comprehensive account of women’s earnings and labor market participation over the centuries.”

Goldin (New York, 1946), a pioneer in the analysis of the gender gap, has a degree in Economics from Cornell University, a doctorate from the University of Chicago, and in her extensive teaching and research career she has spent time in Wisconsin, Princeton, Pennsylvania and, since 1990, Harvard. In addition, she has been part of the prestigious National Bureau of Economic Research for more than three decades.

“It is a very important award, not only for me, but for many people who work on this issue. [la brecha de ingresos entre hombres y mujeres] and that they try to understand why great inequalities persist,” he stated hours later, in a telephone conversation with AFP. Despite recognizing “important developments,” she said, “there are still great inequalities.” She herself is a pioneer: she was the first woman to achieve a permanent position in the economics departments of Harvard and Pennsylvania, both of the very prestigious American Ivy League.

The New York researcher had been among the great favorites for the award for several years. In 2019 she won the BBVA Frontiers of Knowledge (seen by some as a prelude to the Nobel Prize in Economics) “for her innovative contributions to the historical analysis of the role of women in the economy and for her analysis of the reasons for the gender gap,” both for educational reasons – which until then had always been referred to – and for family reasons, such as the birth of the first child – much less present in the academic debate, and which Goldin brought to the forefront.

male presenteeism

“Man’s presenteeism has worsened the wage gap with women,” he noted then in an interview with EL PAÍS. “Since the eighties, for more than 30 years, women have not done badly thanks to the improvement of their education, in which they even surpass the male sex. However, the number of men who put in more hours, who are available all the time for the company, has increased. And that has caused the gap to remain stagnant and no improvement to be seen.”

Goldin also denies that the origin of the gender gap was solely discrimination: “There is something else,” she slipped in that interview. This scourge, according to their research, grew substantially with the growth of administrative and service jobs, a niche of the labor market in which bosses tend to highly value employees who are in their job the longest and who are not necessarily the most productive. “Men are disproportionately available to work long hours at work, while women are disproportionately available to devote themselves to household chores.” That, she argued, “is the other side of the coin of inequality in the couple.”

The Harvard professor is a great defender of paternity and maternity leave being equal, as is the case in Spain. And that fathers take them exactly the same as their female partners. “It is expected and assumed that women should take maternity leave, but the same is not expected of men. This attitude needs to change so that people stop thinking that a man who enjoys paternity leave is not a good worker,” said Goldin in 2019.

More information

In 1990, the Nobel Prize winner published Understanding the gender gap – An Economic History of American Women (Understanding the Gender Gap, an Economic History of American Women), an already iconic work in which she questioned many of the explanations that had been given to the wage gap between male and female workers. The origin of discrimination, she concluded, lies largely in the promotion mechanisms, with institutional and business personnel management policies that have contributed to perpetuating it even more over the years.

“Although the book deals with analyzing one country, the United States, its results are applicable to other countries,” he said upon receiving the Frontiers of Knowledge. “The crucial factors that have reduced gender differences have to do with what is happening in the individuals’ environment, rather than with the individuals themselves. Above all, it is due to educational changes that give women the empowerment necessary to develop their professional careers.”

As every year, with this distinction – endowed with 11 million Swedish crowns (950,000 euros at the current exchange rate) – the Nobel awards round closes. It will be awarded, like the rest, in a double ceremony to be held on December 10 in Oslo (Nobel Peace Prize) and in Stockholm (all others).

In the footsteps of Ostrom and Duflo

Female names are an exception among the winners. Of the 93 researchers who have won it, only three are women: the American Elinor Ostrom (in 2009), the French Esther Duflo (in 2019, when at 46 she also became the youngest winner of the award) and, now, Goldin.

The Nobel Prize in Economics is the only one of the six prizes not directly created by the Swedish magnate Alfred Nobel. Unlike the others, it was created in 1968 by the National Bank of Sweden (Riksbank, in Swedish), being granted for the first time a year later. Also, unlike the other five categories, in none of its editions has it been deserted.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter