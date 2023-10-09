The American economist Claudia Goldin has been awarded the Bank of Sweden Prize for Economic Sciences in memory of Alfred Nobel, popularly known as the Nobel Prize in Economics, as announced this Monday by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, highlighting her contribution to the advancement of understanding women’s outcomes in the labor market and the causes of the gender gap.

The Swedish Academy recalls that Goldin’s work has highlighted the underrepresentation of women in the global labor market, demonstrating how and why gender differences in income and employment rates have changed over time.

«Understanding the role of women at work is important for society. Thanks to Claudia Goldin’s groundbreaking research, we now know much more about the underlying factors and obstacles that may need to be addressed in the future,” said Jakob Svensson, Chair of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee.

She is the third woman to receive the prize in economics, after Elinor Ostrom, in 2009, for demonstrating how local property can be successfully managed through commons without any regulation, and Esther Duflo, in 2019, for her work to Eradicate poverty.

Goldin takes over from Americans Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig were the winners of the Nobel Prize in Economics in 2022 for helping to improve society’s response to financial crises.

Claudia Goldin was honored in 2019 by the BBVA Foundation with the ‘Frontiers of Knowledge’ award in the category of Economics, Finance and Business Management, for being “the pioneer” in the economic analysis of the causes of the gender gap. The Harvard professor’s research has helped to understand the determining factors behind the gender gap, since she has been the creator of the field of empirical analysis of the gender gap and a pioneer in its method.

In her study, the American economist combines long historical time series on the gender gap in the labor market with economic theories on wage determination, employment participation and discrimination, to trace the economic history of North American women. “Although the book analyzes one country, the United States, its results are applicable to other countries,” she says. Claudia Goldin locates the origin of wage discrimination in the growing use of promotion mechanisms with the expansion of administrative work, in contrast to the payment mechanisms per unit of work performed that predominated among women employed in manufacturing at the beginning of the century. XX. Goldin argues that the development of departments and personnel policies created the institutional conditions that allowed discrimination to persist.

Goldin, born in New York in 1946, graduated in Economics from Cornell University and received a doctorate in the same discipline from the University of Chicago. Her teaching and research career began at the Universities of Wisconsin and Princeton, where she was a professor, and she continued at the University of Pennsylvania, where she was first a full professor and later a professor. She currently holds the Henry Lee Chair in Economics at Harvard University, which she joined in 1990.

The Nobel Prize in Economics is not part of Alfred Nobel’s legacy, since it was established in 1968 by the Riksbanken, the Swedish central bank, coinciding with the entity’s 300th anniversary, and was awarded for the first time in 1969, honoring the Norwegian Ragnar Frisch and the Dutchman Jan Tinbergen. The full prize amount in 2023 amounts to a total of 11 million Swedish crowns (947,490 euros).