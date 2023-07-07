Some photos appear on the web that portray Claudia Gerini together with her new partner

According to some rumors that are becoming more and more insistent, Claudia Gerini she would have a new boyfriend. The person concerned would be the ex-husband of a famous colleague of the actress. Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, Claudia Gerini is one of actresses most loved and popular in the world of Italian television and cinema. Over the past few hours, the woman has ended up at the center of the gossip and, this time, to render the protagonist of a gossip were some photos that surfaced on the net.

In detail, the woman would have found serenity with another man. But who would be the actress’s new partner? We are talking about Richard Sangiuliano, ex-husband of Nathaly Caldonazzo, as well as a famous colleague of the actress. To spread the news on social media was the weekly “Who“. The newspaper directed by Alfonso Signorini has also published some photo depicting the couple together.

From the images in question it is understood that there is a lot between Claudia Gerini and Riccardo Sangiuliano understood. Therefore, the ex-husband of Nathaly Caldonazzo would have accompanied the actress up to Naples to support a work commitment. It’s not all. The two were also caught together in the city of Rome. After having dinner in a restaurant, they returned to her house and shortly after embarked on the voyage towards Naples.

The unpublished shots portray the couple in a apartment as they look out onto the balcony, first she in a bathrobe and then him in shorts. We are currently unaware of the reliability of such news as those directly involved have not yet released any statement regarding the matter. In any case, the images published by the weekly conducted by Alfonso Signorini would leave him more no doubt.