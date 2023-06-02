Claudia Gerini: “I respect Giorgia Meloni”

Giorgia Meloni? “She has dedicated her whole life to politics, I respect her because she has been able to take up her space. I like her”. To say it is Claudia Gerini during an intervention in Cartabianca on Rai3.

Claudia Gerini on Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein

The actress had her say on the all-female political challenge among the prime minister and Pd secretary Elly Schlein: “They are two women who carry on their ideas. Schlein collects a difficult inheritance, it takes time and strategies”, the words of Claudia Gerini.

