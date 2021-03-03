In the second season of MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe, Monday to Thursday, at 10:30 p.m.; Sunday, at 10 p.m.), yesterday, Tuesday, he joined Claudia “Gunda” Fontán.

Those who competed last night in the cycle led by Santiago Del Moro were: Andrea Rincón, Alex Caniggia, Fernando Carlos, Cande Vetrano, María O’Donnell, Sol Pérez, CAE and the newcomer Fontán.

Given the Fede Bal He resigned from the contest where he replaced his mother Carmen Barbieri, sick with Covid, with the arrival of Claudia Fontan that absence was covered.

Thus, taking into account that on Sunday there was one participant eliminated – Mariano Dalla Libera – there are 15 participants in the competition.

Claudia “Gunda” Fontán debuted on MasterChef Celebrity 2 (Telefe). Capture TV.

When the host welcomed him to the show, Claudia Fontan she exclaimed, “I can’t believe it, I was watching it on TV! Today when I walked in and saw the jury, I was breathless. I can’t believe this is true!”

The jury composed of Donato De Santis, Germán Martitegui and Damián Betular He advised the participants that they would divide into two teams. One of them, the Red, had as captain Cande Vetrano. The other, Blue, to Mary O’Donnell.

The captains did not cook but gave directions to the members of their respective groups. The challenge consisted of replicating a complete menu (starter, main course and dessert) presented by the judges of the gastronomy reality show.

Only the captains saw the original dishes. His colleagues had to work based on the descriptions that they were giving them, but blindly.

A while after cooking against the clock, as is usually done in MasterChef, the new participant of the cycle, Claudia Fontan, with humor, she wondered who sent her to suffer what “I am suffering in these last four minutes.”

When presenting her dish – risotto in beetroot broth, caramelized beet and cheese – Gunda compared it to the original and, amused, judged: “Mine is more like camping”.

On the night of her debut on MasaterChef Celebrity, Claudia Fontán had to make the main dish on a menu. Capture TV.

Donato De Santis considered that Claudia Fontán’s risotto was “good”. Germán Martitegui observed: “It is made by someone who regularly makes risotto, but there are details that are missing.” “I admire them and whatever they tell me is fine,” Gunda finished.

Once the chefs evaluated the tasks of all the participants, the team that went to the benefit wednesday was the Red, composed of Claudia Fontán, Alex Caniggia, Sol Pérez and Captain Cande Vetrano.

For its part, the Azul team -CAE, Fernando Carlos, Andrea Rincón and Captain María O’Donnell- had a “gray apron”, that is, they will compete on Thursday with the worst of the Monday broadcast, to try to pass from round instead of going to the elimination gala on Sunday.

Cande Vetrano was the captain of the Red team in MasterChef Celebrity (Telefe). Capture TV.

