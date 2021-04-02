Claudia Florentino has become an insurance for the defense of Real Madrid, in which he has taken a step forward in the face of Babbet Peter’s injury. The Valencian central, which arrived at the last minute in the transfer market from Albacete, has shown to have stripes not only to replace the German, but also He has also covered some of the absences of the Madrid captain, Ivana Andrés.

“We are very well. We are fighting for something very beautiful and exciting where you have to give the maximum every game because the competition between the teams is maximum “, assures the player in statements to Real Madrid TV in the run-up to this Sunday’s duel against Logroño, against which he aims to be a starter.

The young central defender from Valencia is being one of the great sensations of the Madrid team in recent days. Against Deportivo, in the 0-2 victory (goals by Marta Cardona and Jakobsson) achieved last weekend, Real Madrid’s ’23’ did a hard and decisive job in the rear, with quality interventions to contribute to the madridista triumph.

“Every time we have a more ready-made game idea. It shows that we are getting to know each other more every day and that is being seen on the ground. It is a super competitive League. We have to be in this last stretch of the season at our level, “adds the white defense, who is very clear about the strengths of Real Madrid: “We have a lot of speed. We are a team that always creates opportunities. We have a good group and a good team.” There is no doubt that Claudia Florentino has ideally fitted into Aznar’s plans, for whom she has become a great lifesaver in the Whites’ defense.