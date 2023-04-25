It seems that chapter 205 of “At the bottom there is room” will surprise more than one. The preview of the Peruvian production that aired at the end of the episode this Monday, April 24, showed that Diego will receive a message from Victoria, who is really Claudia Llanos. While he checks his email on his laptop, the chef is surprised to see the letter sent to him by his ex-lover.

When you open it, you will see that it is a video. Everything would indicate that it is the intimate clip that the villain of the series of America TV recorded in his apartment. Determined to continue with her revenge, the ‘Shark Look’ is now bothering Alessia and Cristóbal’s father, while he is in a wheelchair.

