Combate Americas has experienced many changes in recent months. After more than a year without doing shows due to the pandemic, in March 2021 it changed its name to Combate Global after its agreement with Univision, with whom it will broadcast 150 events. In all this time many of the Spaniards who were there have left and others have arrived, as is the case of Claudia Diaz. The Catalan, with an Argentine father and 26 years old, will play his second fight in the promoter. The first was a month and a half ago. Knocked out and warns in AS: “It has been a short time, but you will see an evolution“.

Díaz started in contact sports at the age of 18. He practiced mooing and at the age of 20 he visited Thailand. She fell in love with the culture and the way Muay Thai was lived there. For this reason, he has been living in the Asian country for four years. “I always thought I would end up doing MMA, but I needed more experience in my striking. I knew that if I wanted to dedicate myself to contact sports, I should leave Spain and chose Thailand. There it is very easy to fight and in this time he played 27 fights in Muay Thai and three in amateur MMA“, he points out.

With that background, he had the opportunity to play two fights (2018 and 2019) in a tournament that would open the doors to One Championship, but he could not win. “I realized that I was not ready to make the move to professionalism. I am happy because thanks to that I am who I am today. Thanks to those defeats I have improved and I have gotten angry. It’s nothing bad, I never saw it like that, it’s a step I had to take ”, he acknowledges. During the pandemic he was training in Thailand and thanks to his main sponsor Envisage, he was able to reach Combate Global. KO in two rounds and the promise of continuity, which made the Spanish change her roadmap.

“I was planning to go back to Thailand, but I stayed in Miami training at the MMA Masters, where I am having many opportunities. I am taking advantage to improve my jiu-jitsu a lot with Daniel Valverde and my striking with Cesar Carneiro and Rafael Alves. Combate gave me continuity and I decided to stay. The objective is to put my record in the green (it has a 1-2) and finish the year or start the next with a 5-2 “, admits. “In my previous fight, when I stepped on the cage I felt sure of myself. This Saturday, in front of Iveth Del Carmen, I know it will be a striking fight. I feel very safe because I know that I am ready,” warns the Spanish to conclude .