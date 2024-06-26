Mexico City.- Claudia Delgadillo, the candidate nominated by Morena for the Government of Jalisco, was supported in the Senate by Morena, Green and PT legislators in her demand that the election of June 2 be annulled.

“We want to express all the support of the Let’s Keep Making History coalition, legal, moral and political support,” Senator Ricardo Monreal, coordinator of the Morena bench, said at a press conference.

“It is necessary that the jurisdictional route be exhausted, since there are sufficient legal elements for the truth to prevail in Jalisco,” considered the Zacatecas legislator.

Delgadillo was accompanied by around twenty legislators, including Raúl Bolaños, from the PVEM, and José Narro, from the PT, as well as the Morenistas Gabriel García and Freyda Marybel Villegas.

“We suffered a very regrettable electoral fraud: they wanted to impose a winner on us (Pablo Lemus, from MC) against the electoral will. We have detected a fraud with abundant evidence and we demand that the election be annulled due to serious violations,” alleged Delgadillo. .

In her recount, the former candidate mentioned that there was mishandling of electoral packages.

“Errors and fraud in the counting of votes, indications of ballot extraction, violation of the chain of custody,” he said.

According to Delgadillo, there is a difference of more than 300 thousand votes between Pablo Lemus and her, which should be taken into account for the election to be annulled.

“The will of the people of Jalisco was not respected and it is our responsibility to defend that will,” he warned.

The Morenista denounced complicity between the local Electora Institute and the Citizen Movement, which is unacceptable.

“For all this we ask the electoral authority to annul the election. All documents are duly presented to the electoral authority,” he said.