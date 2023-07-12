The Ahomense Morenistas who support the presidential aspirations of Claudia Sheinbaum they were in an uproar as soon as it was revealed that he is coming to this city on Friday. There are already more details of his visit to gain followers in case they are taken into account in the survey that is going to be carried out to choose the Morena’s candidate for the presidency of the Republic.

According to the information that began to flow yesterday, the former head of government of Mexico City will be that day at 9:50 am in the Multiple Use Center (CUM) in the ejido 9 de Diciembre. She would be the second of the ‘caps‘ of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador because former Secretary of the Interior Adán Augusto López was there, who is in the same.

The mayor of Ahome, Gerardo Vargas Landerosdid not move from his position in relation to the visits of the candidates for the presidential candidacy of Morena: the officials of his cabinet do not go to the Sheinbaum event either, since he did not authorize them to attend the one of Adam Augustus. Much less that of the former head of government of Mexico City who will be in full working hours. Vargas Landeros is being impartial in dealing with everyone at this stage of the process. Before also because he was with everyone and with all his people.

supporters of the ex-governor Mario Lopez Valdez They socialized the information disseminated by the president of the National Action Party in Sinaloa, Roxana Rubio, to reject the veto that the party’s state councilors made of this for any candidacy in 2024. This to emphasize that the agreement is invalid for many reasons.

Opinions do not favor Secretary General of the PAN, Luis Ángel Solanowho is blamed for trying to give an albazo following the line of Morenismo, which gives them tachycardia with the mere fact of thinking that ex-governor Malova could go with the opposition alliance.

The local morenista deputies from Ahome, José Manuel Luque Rojas and Cecilia Covarrubias, They stood in the way of the remarks made by the legislators from the PASS who, in the stands, took up the topic of the march for peace and harmony after condemning the levels of violence in the state. Luque Rojas described that march as “misleading”, which he considered was rather to demonstrate in favor of the Sinaloense Party.

In addition, they forced the UAS workers to attend. Covarrubias for the same style, with the addition that he maintained that this march was so that the UAS authorities would not be held accountable for the use of resources. If, as they enter the issue of the UAS, they legislate, something else would be in Sinaloa.

The reaction of the sectors on the issue of garbage collection is not favorable for the company OP Ecology that continues to talk about. Some even consider it “already chole” to continue giving them an ultimatum, but the municipal government must act now because it is more than clear that OP Ecología did not give the width. It is the inheritance of you know who.