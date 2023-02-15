In an irremediable way, the most presidential candidates collapse.apapacados” of the Mexican president.

And the emergency is such that, in an unthinkable twist, Morena’s presidential candidacy could be left in the hands of the most hated of the “sighing”: Ricardo Monreal.

Yes, that’s the size of the problem that is occupying the palace guestwho “he no longer feels the hard, but the dense” of the broadside against his potential heirs. But let’s go in parts.

It is no news to anyone that the work of the head of government of the country’s capital has been so deficient that the repudiation and rejection of Mrs. Claudia Sheinbaum, who practically has lost the election in the Mexico City.

Yes, all the polls place opposition candidates and parties above Brunette and their potentialssighing”.

And if it is not capable of convincing its governed through the supposed good government, Claudia it cannot aspire to win the acceptance of those voters who in the rest of the country barely know it.

The novelty of the subject, in any case, is that 2023 started with a “beating” held against Marcelo Ebrardthe second of the “apapacados” of Palacewho just yesterday Tuesday had to be defended by his boss, from the morning pulpit, after three broadsides that “they sent him to the canvas” in the worst way; when their traps, deceptions and lies are exposed.

And what are the beatings that brought down Marcelo?

The first blow came from Mike Pompeothe former Secretary of State for donald trumpwho in his memoirs reveals that Marcelo Ebrard asked him to keep it a secret Mexico accepted the program “safe third country” to contain the migration that crosses Mexico in direction to USA.

The second was a statement by the former ambassador of Mexico in Washington, Marta Barcenawho confirmed that Marcelo secretly negotiated with the Trump governmentand that everything carried out by the Mexican foreign minister, in USAwas thinking of his presidential candidacy.

And the third came from the trial that takes place in a court of USAagainst Genaro Garcia Lunawhere the criminal jesus zambadanicknamed as “The king”confirmed that between 2005 and 2008 he bribed the entire police structure of the old DF“ruled” by Marcelo.

It all started in the first days of January, with the publication of the memoirs of the former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, titled: “Don’t give an inch” where there are revelations that show the Mexican government subjugated by the administration Trump; public and notorious submission.

And it is that pompeo narrates an alleged conversation with ebrardwhere he proposes the alternative of “safe third country” in the face of the 2018 migration crisis, to which the imminent Mexican foreign minister accepts the terms proposed by the US government, but asks pompeo hide the deal “so as not to tarnish the image of the government of Lopez Obrador”.

In days gone by, the journalist from Univision, Leon Krauze, interviewed Marta Barcena, about the version of pompeo and the former ambassador of Mexico in Washington did not hesitate to confirm that Marcelo Ebrard secretly negotiated with the government of Trumpthe program “safe third country”to try to contain the migration to USA.

She assured that it had been a betrayal of the principle of international asylum and defense of human rights, but she also said she was convinced that everything she has done Marcelo in his role of Chancellor has been subservient to ambitions to achieve candidacy and the presidency of Mexico.

The interview and what was declared by the former ambassador drove the lackeys of Palace and yesterday morning a circus was set up to control the damage of the Mexican Foreign Minister.

This is how Marcelo responded: “The former ambassador has dedicated herself, since she left office, to slandering me everywhere she could. She is an obsessive spite and her big goal is not the truth but to hurt me every day.

And at the end of a long spiel he said that “it’s false” what the diplomat pointed out in the interview with Leon Krauze. And he concluded with a direct pointing out to the ambassador, whom she accused of negotiating a surrender position towards the government of Trump.

But Ambassador Bárcena immediately responded in two messages through her social networks.

“Marcelo, your lies, your misrepresentations and misogyny have no limit. You know that I stopped the negotiation of the safe third country agreement in June 2019”.

“I never accepted the safe third country agreement, Marcelo lies. In the State Department, in June 2019, it was I who stopped the negotiation that the Americans wanted to impose on us. The lie is Ebrard’s only resource.”

It is clear that one of the parties is lying. AND Marcelolike AMLOHe has a long track record as a liar.

And if you doubt, just remember that just in days gone by Marcelo Ebrard said “canine” Proteus –a dog expert in rescuing earthquake victims–, had died in the rescue of victims in Turkey.

Hours later it was learned that the version is false, since Proteus died from criminal negligence; an exhausting journey, without adequate food and in the midst of extreme cold.

Another stripe to the tiger; to the presidential hopeful Marcelo Ebrard.

