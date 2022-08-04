The actress has decided to break the silence and deny the gossip that has seen her protagonist in these days

In these last days Claudia Cardinale has returned to be talked about for a scoop launched by ‘Dagospia’. According to the well-known newspaper, in fact, the actress was taken to a retirement home against her will. The news quickly caught everyone’s attention, so much so that in recent days Claudia Cardinale has decided to break the silence to calm the media fuss in which she was involved.

A few days ago ‘Dagospia’ revealed that Claudia Cardinale would be brought in one retirement home against his will. To confess to the newspaper the gossip she seems to have been a friend of the actress. Since following the publication of the gossip, a real fuss has been raised, the diva has decided to break the silence and reveal the truth once and for all.

Claudia Cardinale intervened stating that she was in countryside together with his children and to be in perfect health. These were his words:

I am in a house of countryside near Paris in the company of my children. I am next to my family, I am in full health. And I wish everyone a happy summer.

So all fans of the actress can breathe a sigh of relief and rest assured. From her words, in fact, it seems that there is nothing of which worry. Despite this, there are still some questions that still remain in the heads of the fans.

Many, in fact, are wondering why Claudia Cardinale has disappeared from the social. Peering at his Instagram profile, in fact, the last shared post dates back to April 16. From that moment on the silence more total.

Apparently the mystery seems to have been revealed. No retirement home for the actress who is in excellent health and enjoying the summer next to hers familysurrounded by the love of her children and grandchildren.