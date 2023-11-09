‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ started a new format in its fourth season called ‘Culinary Battles’ a few days ago. The production decided to give a new opportunity to the eliminated to get them back on the program; But their return was not easy, since they faced challengers, new participants who came to stay. After several challenges, the best of both groups remained and this Wednesday, November 8, the contestant who will directly qualify for the final stage of reality.

Who faced off on the third day of the ‘Culinary Battles’?

Claudia Berninzon, Ximena Hoyos, ‘Checho’ Ibarra, Renato Rossini, Renato Rossini Jr. and Carolina Braedt faced each other in the third date of the ‘Culinary battles’. On this occasion, the challenges of the night were two desserts.

The first challenge was to prepare zambito rice. The winner of the competition was Claudia Berninzon, who received the benefit of having judge Giacomo Bocchio help her with the next dessert, a coffee tiramisu.

Third date of the 'Culinary Battles' in 'The Great Chef: Celebrities'.

Who qualified directly for the final stage of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

After the eliminated and challengers presented their final dish, chocolate tiramisu, the strict jury chose the only participant who would qualify for the final phase in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. In that sense, the judges decided that Claudia Berninzon Go to level 8 in competition.

Renato Rossini, Renato Rossini Jr., Ximena Hoyos and ‘Checho’ Ibarra must face each other on the fourth and final date of the ‘Culinary Battles’.