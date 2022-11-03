This November 2, the remembered actor Diego Bertie I would be turning 55 years old. Of course, her friends from the entertainment world, with whom she shared roles over the years in numerous television series, turned to her social platforms to extend a message to his colleague. One of them was the interpreter Claudia Berninzon, who was his wife in “Back to the neighborhood.”

Claudia Berninzon remembers Bertie on his 55th birthday

The popular Cristina of the América TV series brought to mind a symbolic moment of the filming of the production and did not hesitate to express a warm message for those who were intimate in fiction and in real life.

“Today would be my friend’s birthday, my travel and adventure companion, my brother in life. I miss you. I think of you, I smile and I appreciate that you have been part of my life, but I miss you. Happy birthday, ‘my husband’ ”, Said the legend of a postcard that had them both as protagonists.

In the graphic, Claudia Berninzon and Diego Bertie appeared riding white horses in a location of the recording of “DVAB”.

Claudia Berninzon remembered Diego Bertie on his 55th birthday. Photo: Claudia Berninzon/Instagram

Claudia Berninzon and Diego Bertie in “Back to the neighborhood”

In the finished TV series “Back to the neighborhood”, Berninzon and Bertie gave life to a couple who met in the same neighborhood. They were Christina Y louis philip.

Cristina was a woman belonging to a middle-class family, while Luis Felipe was a businessman who was looking for a career in politics, but always failed in his attempt.

Claudia Berninzon and Diego Bertie forged a great friendship that began long before they crossed paths in “Back to the neighborhood.” Photo: Claudia Berninzon/Instagram

Claudia Berninzon anxious about Diego Bertie’s posthumous theme

Friends and colleagues of Diego Bertie, Claudia Berninzon and Mónica Torres participated in the singer’s video clip “What are you going to do?” After its launch by the artist Augusto Madueño, Cristina Bravo from “DVAB” fondly remembered her filming partner.

“These are tears of happiness, of having met him, of having had him in my life and all that,” said Berninzon, who could not help but be moved when viewing his intimate’s latest musical project.