Through his representative, Yola Berrocal, Claudia Bavel has asked “apologies” to Luis Figo after having associated the name of both after the intervention of the creator of adult content in her last participation in Friday!

According to the statement sent, which has also echoed the former soccer player, Bavel clarifies that Figo and she “only coincided in an event, denying any type of insinuation or contact” between them.

Thus, “any type of hint or interpretation derived” is amended from its statements in the television program, from which it is retracting.

Besides, expressly ask “apologies” to the former sportsman “For the damage that these words have been able to cause in their image and person, as well as in their family and professional environment.” Finally, “denies or denies the veracity of any information that contradicts the above” in the statement.

During his speech at the Mediaset space, one of the issues presented by one of the presenters brought to La Palestra the names of Míchel Salgado and Luís Figo, and, despite the fact that the actress did not confirm having been with any, the Portuguese publicly showed her rejection To the discussion.

“But this garbage is going? They should wash their mouth before they refer to me !!! I will take legal media accordingly with this defamatory information, “Figo replied through his X (formerly Twitter) account.