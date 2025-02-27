Alejandro Albalá opened a new media front on Wednesday when talking about an episode that until now had not come to light. In a phone call with Latesaid he had something with Claudia Bavel, an encounter that, according to him, took place at a common friend. However, his statements went further, hinting that Onlyfans’s model had second intentions. “She brings a list with many celebrities to see who she could sell,” he released.

These words have not laid Bavel well, which, instead of being quiet, He has counterated. The young woman wanted to disassemble the version of Albalá and clarify her point of view, something she has made public in the same Telecinco program this Thursday, Just with him present on the set.

To begin with, he has confirmed to the space that they did have a meeting in 2023, but that it did not give it the least importance: “We liped that day and another day in my house, I don’t even tell it as a relationship.” He also pointed out that, at that time, Albalá had a partner: “I had just left it with Ozuna. When Albalá had something with me had a girlfriend, who has forgotten to tell it.”

In addition, the content creator has denied the existence of the supposed list of celebrities to which Albalá made reference. “There was no list because there was no one in my radar, that is a lie. I honestly do not believe that with the suitors that I have to ‘use’ this man at all.”

Given this replica, Albalá has not entered into too many details, without confirming or denying all the exposed by Bavel: “If she says she had a girlfriend, she would have”. However, in relation to the list, he has maintained his version, although with a more ambiguous response: “She covers her back. He will not say it […] She is a company. “