New names of VIP characters related to Claudia Bavel. After the controversy for his alleged relationship with Iker Casillas, now the focus is in another well -known footballer, Joaquín Sánchez.

As he revealed Nor we wereporn exactrity and former soccer player starts in December 2023. “I was stunned with the photo“He says that day.” Well, it was soft, “she replies.” And the messages are still from January 2024, when she asks if she wrote to her and he explains that she told her that she was going to the city.

The next conversation between the former Betis and Bavel already goes back at dawn on August 20, 2024. “Where are you? day after. Only one day the former player, who traveled with Manu Fajardo spent in the city. However, and although they were not there, the conversation rose: “JOPE, is that You have left me with all the desire. I will have to play. Look for a solution to see us, “she writes to the former player, who promises to be” in it. “There ends the exchange of messages between them.

That they came to light has led Critics for Catalanwhich has exploded in networks against those comments. “Here is judged a lot for everything. Yes, I shared chats with friends that I believed friends. Friends who have eaten at my table, then have gone to television and who have now dedicated themselves to sending my chats to television, “he denounces.”Who does not talk to his friends about the things that happen to him? My problem has been to trust who should not. And yes, before they go to television at my expense, I prefer to clarify things with the truth, “he clarifies.

In addition, he insists: “You judge that if I answer these people to stay and take ‘stolen photos’, but there is no talk that these people are who contact me (even having a couple) “.

“Really, Incredible that everything still focuses that if I want fame for these people. Fame, what? Being who as a result of? If they arrived at my Instagram profile I don’t think it’s because I am an anonymous girl of 300 followers. I am not media, but in my sector things have not gone badly. I don’t need this, really You have only seen 10% of my MD and you are already scandalized. And the machismo of attacking me when I am not married is amazing. 2025? “The Catalan concludes, to which, in addition to Casillas and Joaquín, other names of celebrities such as Kiko Rivera, Guaynaa or Ozuna are attributed.