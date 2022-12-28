The historic chorister Claudia Arvati died after a long battle, she was 62 years old. Numerous farewell messages appeared on social networks

The sad news was spread by Claudio Baglioni on social media. She has passed away Claudia Arvati, the famous singer’s historical backing vocalist, also known for being the finalist of the second edition of The Voice Senior. The Italian public remembers her in her team with Gigi D’Alessio.

Many reactions after Claudio Baglioni’s sad announcement on social media. Below, the words of the beloved singer:

Hello Claudia. Your beautiful voice will always sing with us.

Claudia Arvati had been fighting against one for some time illness. She had been the same chorister, again through social media, to tell her battle to the public. She had posted one photo in the hospitaljust before undergoing surgery.

It’s an appointment I can’t miss, but if I pass this one I win 100 Millemiglia points. I’m trying to get my body to train with me and surf this asshole bouncing inside me.

The music world has said goodbye to the well-known face, through numerous posts shared on social networks. Claudia Arvati will forever be remembered for hers amazing voicewhich has accompanied for years Claudius Baglioni, Fiorella Mannoia, Georgia, Gianni Morandi and also Andrea Bocelli.

Not only that, his face will also be remembered for his participation in well-known television programs such as Amici, La Corrida, Carramba and The Voice Senior.

After Claudio Baglioni’s announcement, confirmation also came from his agent, who greeted what will now be the most beautiful voice in the choir of angels.

Claudia Arvati passed away forever at the age of 62. The chorister has always shown herself smiling, despite her illness and there hasn’t been a single time in which she hasn’t made her big girl prevail will to live.

Warrior, smiling angel, sing up there and send your voice to the whole universe.

Even Gianni Morandi wanted greet her like this: