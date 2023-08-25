Claude Ruiz-Picasso, son of the Spanish painter Pablo Picasso and who presided over the society that owns all the rights to the work of the artist from Malaga, died yesterday at the age of 76 in Switzerland, according to a statement signed by his lawyer Jean-Jacques Neuer, who does not specify the causes.

The eldest son of the marriage of the man from Malaga with the French painter and writer Françoise Gilot, was born in 1947 in Boulogne-Billancourt and during his life he worked as a photographer, businessman and filmmaker.

Claude Ruiz-Picasso was administrator between 1989 and 2023 of the Succession Picasso, which manages the rights linked to the artist and his work. Last month he handed over the position to his sister Paloma. Pablo Picasso had four children: Paul, his eldest son, born from his relationship with Olga Khokhlova and who died in 1975; Maya, daughter of Marie-Thérèse Walter, who died in 2022; and Claude and Paloma, the result of his relationship with Françoise Gilot.

The Succession Picasso has a monopoly on the copyright and reproduction rights of the work of the painter from Malaga, who died in 1973, as well as personality rights, moral rights and trademark rights. It issues certificates of authenticity and fights against counterfeiting, regularly taking legal action.

