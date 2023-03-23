Paris. French glaciologist Claude Lorius, one of the first to establish the role of carbon dioxide (CO2) in climate change, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, they reported to afp your editor and a close source.

Pioneer of polar expeditions, Lorius lived a total of six years in Antarctica in very harsh conditions, since his first mission in 1957.

Thanks to his research on air bubbles trapped in ice for millennia, this scientist helped found climatology.

“The Arthaud publishing house regrets to inform of the death of its author Claude Lorius,” the statement explained.

“Claude Lorius died on Tuesday” in Burgundy, he confirmed to afp the paleoclimatologist Jérôme Chappellaz, a former collaborator of Claude Lorius and close to the family.

Born on February 27, 1932, Claude Lorius had just completed his diploma when he saw an advertisement inviting students to participate in the “International Geophysical Year” in Antarctica.

He stayed for a year in a scientific base, in extreme conditions. Also captivated by the beauty of the great white continent, he returned many times to those lands.

During a stay in Adélie Land in 1965, he decided to study the air bubbles that contained the ice samples that scientists extracted to advance the knowledge of Antarctic geology.

Quickly, starting in the 1970s, he launched his first theories on the human impact on the planet’s climate.

In 1977-1978 he managed to drill to a depth of 900 meters, which allowed him to reconstitute 40,000 years of climatic history. In 1984, in the vicinity of the then Soviet Vostok base (1,500 km inside Antarctica), it managed to reach 150,000 years.

By reconstructing a complete climatic cycle, he notes that the temperature curves follow regular rhythms, until the mid-nineteenth century, with the Industrial Revolution, when the rise in temperature accelerates.

With more than 80 years he returns to Antarctica to star in a documentary He ice and the darlingwhich was presented at the Cannes festival in 2015.