Bihar students are being threatened in the All India Law Entrance Test. In the result released on Sunday, Basant of Patna got the 12th rank nationwide, while Harsh Raj got the 45th rank. About 15 thousand students from all over the country participated in the entrance examination for admission to the National Law University, New Delhi.

CLAT 2020: CLAT result declared, click on this link to check

Basant Vijay Sagar, who lives with his grandfather in Patna Mahesh Nagar, told that his father Om Sagar is an Additional District and Sessions Judge in Madhubani. Mother Poonam Sagar is a housewife. He is ranked 12th nationwide in the islet. He has attributed his success to his family and institute Clat Possible. He said that he was constantly practicing solving the questions of the last years of the islet, which benefited him. He has asked other participants to keep practicing solving previous years question papers.

Harsh Raj of AG Colony Ashiana has got 45th rank in the islet. His father Rajesh Kumar is working in AG office. Mata Kumkum Rai is a homemaker. He owes his success to his parents and the institute. For those preparing for islet, Harsh has also suggested solving the question paper of previous examinations.