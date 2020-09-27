CLAT 2020 Result and Exam Shedule: You must participate in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 online exam tomorrow (28 September 2020) to know about the CLAT 2020 result date and exam schedule before that.

The Consortium of National Law University (NLUs) has released a post-exam calendar. According to this calendar, CLAT 2020 results will be released on 5 October. There will be no delay in issuing the result. The exam will be on September 28 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Students waiting to take admission in national law universities to study law will no longer have to see any delay. Clatt’s examination was postponed several times this year due to the Carona virus epidemic. But now according to the guidelines of the University Grants Commission, now all the colleges will start from 1 November.

Answer will be released as soon as the examination takes place. Students will be given time till September 29 to register their objection to the answer. Students will be able to send their observations with the prescribed fees and proof. If objections are accepted, the final answer will be released on October 3. After this, the result will be released on 5 October.