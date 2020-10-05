CLAT 2020: The result of the Consortium of National Law Universities CLAT 2020 (CLAT 2020 Result) examination has been declared today i.e. Monday on its official website. To see the results of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2020) conducted for admission to UG and PG law courses in 22 national law universities across the country, all the candidates appearing in the exam can check their result by visiting the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in Huh.

Explain that the Common Law Admission Test 2020 was conducted on 28 September in a shift in online mode from 2 pm to 5 pm. For candidates who are declared successful, the counseling or admission process will start from October 9 to October 15. For which the registration process will be on October 6 from 12 noon to 6 pm from October 7.

Direct link to check CLAT exam result-

How to check CLAT 2020 results

-First go to the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

– Then click on the link that appears on the homepage where CLAT 2020 is written.

Enter your information and login.

After this, you can see your CLAT 2020 result on the screen.

Download your result and take a print out of it for future use.

Significantly, after the objection of the students, the expert committee has removed four questions of CLAT. While the answers to the four questions have been changed. Now the students will get new numbers. After the clat, this time a large number of students had objected to the technical problems of the questions and examination. The students raised questions on a number of questions. An expert committee was formed to address the objections of the students.

The committee gave its report on 3 October. In this, it is recommended to remove three questions of UG syllabus. While a PG question has been removed. Similarly, answers to four questions of the UG course have also been changed. Answers to one question in English, one in Current Affairs and two from Quantitative Technique have been changed.