The president of the Olympique de Lyon, Jean-Michel Aulas, confessed in an interview with L’Equipe that after the women’s team went to the Champions League final, he gave the players the same bonus that he gave to the women’s players when they went to the semifinals. of the European tournament. “I’m going to tell you a secret, after the semifinal I gave them a bonus that was the same they gave the boys after Juventus. It’s a pleasure to be president of this team”, highlighted Aulas. It should be remembered that Lyon was eliminated in the semifinals by Bayern, current European champions.

Sixteen years ago when Aulas decided to take over the women’s FC LyonFew football fans in France would have expected to find within its borders a women’s team like the one the French businessman has managed to build. In fact, what has been achieved in the last decade exceeds everything that the Lyon leader could hope for years ago. The results have been spectacular: 14 consecutive leagues, 9 French Cups and 6 Champions, 4 of them in a row and being European runner-up in 2010 and 2013.

The female set He has tomorrow (20:00) against Wolfburg the opportunity to win the Champions League for the fifth time in a row. The French, dominators of European football in the last decade, have in their hand to sign a treble this season, after winning the League and the Cup in France.

