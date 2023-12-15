













Although it will not be released, it is confirmed that it will have dubbing in Latin American Spanish, so it is only necessary to wait for it to be available.

The preview that accompanies this note allows you to hear the song Minor Piecewhich serves as the opening or opening to the new episodes.

This song is performed by ZAQ; Likewise, you can see the ending or closing theme of the third season of Classroom of the Elite. This is Konsei Dai Kakumei and is sung by Yui Ninomiya.

In charge of directing this new installment are chief directors Seiji Kishi and Hiroyuki Hashimoto, as well as director Yoshihito Nishōji at the Lerche studio. Hayato Kazano writes the scripts and Kazuaki Morita designs the characters.

Fountain: Lerche.

What is Classroom of the Elite about?

The third season of Classroom of the Elite follows the story of Kiyotaka Ayanokōji and his student adventures at an elite high school, Kōdo Ikusei Senior High School, where only the most privileged receive the best treatment.

In this installment, which will cover the eighth to eleventh novel, it will be possible to see if Ayanokōji, like Suzune Horikita, continue to climb positions after leaving class D behind and being in class C.

But there are many obstacles in his way in the form of other students who still want to move up the ranks. Your next goal is to surpass class B.

But as has happened throughout the series in the third season of Classroom of the Elite They must also deal with the tests imposed on them.

What follows is an exam known as Mixed Training Camp where everyone is divided into groups and if anyone fails… their leader will end up expelled from the school!

