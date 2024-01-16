













The third episode of the third season of Classroom of the Elite comes out this week and we tell you when, at what time and where you can see this long-awaited episode based on the light novel by Shougo Kinugasa and Shunsaku Tomose.

Classroom of the Elite season 3: when does episode 3 premiere?

As revealed in the official Twitter account of Classroom of the Elite The third episode of the third season will premiere on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 on Japanese TV networks and streaming platforms.

The premiere of the episodes of this anime is weekly and there will be 13 as in the previous seasons. The title of the third episode of this adaptation is not known.

Classroom of the Elite season 3 episode 3: what time does it premiere

Usually, anime published by Crunchyroll come out around the same time as in Japan, a few hours apart. About Classroom of the Elite It will be at 10:30 pm, that is, 7:30 am according to Mexico City time.

However, since it does not premiere at the same time, we can say that the schedule for our region will be more or less at 12:00 pm The schedules are as follows:

Mexico: 12:00 pm

El Salvador: 12:00 pm

Guatemala: 12:00 pm

Costa Rica: 12:00 pm

Nicaragua: 12:00 pm

Honduras: 12:00 pm

Colombia: 1:00 pm

Ecuador: 1:00 pm

Panama: 1:00 pm

Peru: 1:00 pm

Dominican Republic: 2:00 pm

Puerto Rico: 2:00 pm

Venezuela: 2:00 pm

Paraguay: 2:00 pm

Bolivia: 2:00 pm

Cuba: 2:00 pm

Argentina: 3:00 pm

Uruguay: 3:00 pm

Brazil: 3:00 pm

Chile: 3:00 pm

Classroom of the Elite season 3: where you can watch episode 3

From its first season to the third, which began on January 3, 2024, Classroom of the Elite can be seen through the Crunchyroll service, the company with the respective license.

What is Classroom of the Elite about?

Classroom of the Eliteknown as Youkoso Jitsuryoku Shijou Shugi no Kyoushitsu e in Japan, it is based on a light novel series written by Shougo Kinugasa and illustrated by Shunsaku Tomose. The success it had led to adaptations in the form of manga and anime.

Its story centers on Kiyotaka Ayanokouji, a student at Tokyo Koudo Ikusei High School, who ranks his students according to their performance. Those who stand out the most, considered elite, receive certain privileges.

Ayanokouji is a member of Class D in the series, where the students with the lowest grades are and who are therefore viewed with disdain. But this young man wants to improve himself and shows cunning and ingenuity to get ahead together with other companions.

Apart from Classroom of the Elite We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

