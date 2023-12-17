













Classroom of the Elite releases a new trailer for its third season and reminds us that its premiere is near | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









In addition to the above, the video allows you to know what the opening and ending themes of this new wave of episodes are, and at the same time lets you listen to them.

Regarding the opening it is Minor Piece and is sung by ZAQ, while the ending is Konse Ootsuzumi and is played by Yui Ninomiya.

Crunchyroll has already confirmed that it will have the third season of the anime in its catalog. Classroom of the Eliteand that will be on the same date that we mentioned before.

We recommend: Crunchyroll reveals its winter 2024 calendar: Burn The Witch 0.8, Classroom of the Elite, Tsukimichi and much more arrive.

As for what can be seen in the trailer, it focuses on Kiyotaka Ayanokoji, the protagonist of the story, but the other classmates also appear.

The production team working on the anime is almost the same, and again this animated adaptation is by Lerche.

Fountain: Lerche.

So the same quality can be expected in the animation and the same applies to the adaptation of the story created by the novelist Shougo Kinugasa (the illustrations are by Shunsaku Tomose).

The cast of voice actors and actresses announced for the third season of the anime Classroom of the Elite so far it is the following:

Shouya Chiba as Kiyotaka Ayanokoji

Masaaki Mizunaka as Kakeru Ryuen

Akari Kitou as Suzune Horikita

Yurika Kubo as Kikyo Kushida

Ayana Taketatsu as Kei Karuizawa

Yurika Kubo as Kikyo Kushida

Ryouta Oosaka as Yosuke Hirata

Rina Hidaka as Arisu Sakayanagi

Nao Touyama as Honami Ichinose

Fountain: Lerche.

Although this third season of Classroom of the Elite will adapt part of the original light novel, there is still material that can be used.

To the 11 original volumes we must add three short anthology stories, and the sequel to the series, which includes another 10 volumes.

Apart from Classroom of the Elite We have more anime information at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 16 times, 16 visits today)