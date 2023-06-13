Can you already sense the inexorable arrival of summer? The heat, lighter clothes, the heat, the desire for holidays, the sea, fun, but above all… damn hot! While many are already starting to ask themselves the fateful question “Where fuck will i go on vacation?“, we too want to get into the full summer spirit by proposing something more summery, more hot (which is another way of saying hot… Editor’s note), with a review of figures outside the box, out of the norm, far from the usual shonen-centrism to which we had become accustomed by now. Imagine yourself already at the sea, with your feet immersed in the sand, in the company of a beautiful girl, and all you want is to leave the lessons behind and have fun. in all senses. The manufacturer brings this fantasy to life DAIKI Kougyouspecialized in the creation of figures intended for an adult audience, who see original characters as protagonists often created by talented illustrators.

Let’s get acquainted with this Classmate Who Won’t Let Me Drink Water! Are you okay? Be careful to open the image galleries away from prying eyes, because what you’re going to see it will be NSFW enough.

First name: Classmate Who Won’t Let Me Drink Water

Producer: DAIKI Kougyou



Figure height: 22 cm high (1/7 scale)

Stairs: 1/7

Material: PVC

Advised price: €150.00

It’s summer. The sun shines in the sky, its rays shine on the surface of the sea, like a mirror. The hot sand, the open beach umbrella, the really unbearable heat that dries your mouth so much that you need something cool to refresh yourself with. But while you grab a bottle of water to recover your energy, the classmate who accompanied you on this day of beach and fun quickly grabs the bottle from your hand.

Are you feeling thirsty? <3

He exclaims as he opens the cap, just a few seconds before harmoniously starting to pour water over his body. Impossible now to be able to distinguish whether the sweat that your whole body emits is due to heat or emotion.

She is gorgeous, with her blue two-piece swimsuit, with the unbuttoned shirt, the tie, and the skirt of the school uniform on the floor, as if it had just been taken off. Her beautiful eyes penetrate your soul, finally making you understand that, perhaps, that sweat is not due so much to the heat…

Classmate Who Won’t Let Me Drink Water is the name of this as spectacular as it is sensual figure by license plate DAIKI Kougyouwho wants to give life to one of the beautiful illustrations contained in JKxONAKA #1a collection of illustrations by the Japanese artist mignon. One cannot fail to mention the sculptor, Hirohito, which with his skilful ability he managed to make concrete, make three-dimensional. something that until recently was only a two-dimensional illustration on paper (or digital, well…), flanked by Geturyu, who instead completed the work by taking care of the coloring and shading. What can you say to such a team, which has masterfully managed to create a similar masterpiece, if not to cover them with applause?

Let’s talk about a figure in 1/7 scalehigh well 22cmand made in PVC. It features various interchangeable or removable parts, such as the shirt and tie that can be taken off, as well as the bottom of the swimsuit and the top, where the latter features an interchangeable part that lets it breast out. All this offers us an interesting variety of poses, being able to choose what to remove and what to leave, creating multiple combinations or, for the more adventurous, leave it directly in the collection naked. It is a product of truly impressive quality in all its details, from the coloring to the aforementioned removable parts, including the satin-finished transparent circular base that recalls the color of the sea.

The only part in which I too had to sweat, as well as his classmate, was to put on and take off the upper part of the costume (the opaque one to be clear), which requires a minimum of “gentle force” to be able to be hooked without breaking it. At times I felt like a bomb disposal technician with only 10 seconds left to defuse a bomb. But despite everything, with great care and attention, he hooks and unhooks everything perfectly.

And since we’re talking about a student, I almost feel like saying: promoted with full marks! Go, go!

If you are interested in making this beauty your own, you can look it up in our guide of recommended online shops. Below you can admire the complete gallery of images!