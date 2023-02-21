IIn the trial surrounding the violent death of 15-year-old Anastasia from Salzgitter, the accused was sentenced to eight years in prison for murder. This was announced by a spokeswoman for the Braunschweig district court on Tuesday. The 14-year-old at the time of the crime was convicted under juvenile criminal law. The hearing was not public.

The youth was charged with treacherous murder. Together with a 13-year-old classmate, he is said to have suffocated the teenager on June 19 on an overgrown property in Salzgitter and hidden her body in a bush. The public prosecutor’s office in Braunschweig accused him of having killed the girl “acting jointly with a person under criminal jurisdiction”.

As the German Press Agency learned from legal circles, the public prosecutor’s office had demanded a youth sentence of eight years and six months. The representatives of the co-plaintiffs wanted one year more, the defense pleaded for acquittal.

Defense attorney has already filed an appeal

The alleged accomplice was not yet of criminal age at the time of the crime and was placed in a psychiatric clinic shortly after the crime with the consent of his parents. He is now 14 years old.

The defense of the convicted classmate wants to have the guilty verdict checked. “We have already appealed the verdict,” said attorney Thilo Schäck after the hearing.

According to his own statements, the defense attorney had demanded an acquittal during the proceedings and argued that the accused had not committed the crime. Schäck said of the prison sentence: “Of course it’s a black day for my client, also for his parents.”

According to the public prosecutor’s office, the victim and the alleged perpetrators have a Russian migration background. The 15-year-old was a Russian national, the alleged perpetrators have German and Russian nationality.