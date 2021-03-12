I.In the Frankfurt Nordend, a hotspot of urban lifestyle, the following episode occurred last summer: three men from the upscale business milieu are talking in a street café, briefly touching on the migration policy, which is unanimously praised, then a lively conversation develops about the “underdeveloped “Cocktail mixers in this country that are so much worse than their American counterparts. One topped that with the remark that he once let a Bloody Mary go back in the United States that was below his level. General admiration. This is how social contempt is reorganized in a pluralistic society.

We are with classism, the hot topic of the academic left that worries art students, social scientists and, more recently, social democrats as if their historical reason for existence, the class, was only just being discovered. Classism, which emerged in the United States in the 1970s, was exported to Europe with the financial crisis and has been widely discussed for two or three years, demands respect for all people who are excluded, humiliated and despised because of their social status.