Al-Nahda movement has been facing a new ordeal for a week, after the decision of a number of deputies in the new parliament to issue a political regulation to classify it as a terrorist movement, in a first step in preparation for the final liquidation of the movement.

A number of deputies signed the list to classify Ennahdha as a terrorist movement.

Months after the head of the Ennahda movement was imprisoned on April 17, 2023, on charges of “conspiring against the internal security of the state and planning an attack intended to change the state’s structure and force the population to attack each other,” the isolation of the Brotherhood movement, accused of involvement in the political assassinations that took place in Tunisia in 2013, continued. The assassination of political opponents Chokri Belaid and Mohamed Brahmi.

Continuous isolation

The Public Prosecutor charged the Anti-Terrorism Center in Tunisia with charges related to conspiracy against state security against Ghannouchi, against the background of the leaking of a video clip of a conversation that brought him together with leaders of the National Salvation Front opposing President Kais Saied, in which he considered that “excluding political Islam, the left, or any component in Tunisia is a project for a civil war.

During that period, arrest warrants were issued and prison terms were issued against a number of Ennahda leaders, including the former member of parliament for the movement, Al-Sahbi Ateeq, and the former minister, Muhammad bin Salem, as well as Khayyam al-Turki, Ahmed al-Ammari, and others, after they were convicted of plotting against the internal security of the state, planning to change the state’s structure, and inciting a civil war.

While members of the Ennahda movement deny its connection to the crimes of political assassinations in Tunisia, calling on everyone who has a file or documents condemning it to bring it to justice, the owners of the initiative to classify Ennahda as a terrorist movement are on the path of gathering more supporters.

The list is based on the Tunisian constitution, the United Nations Charter, and the law regulating political parties, “to demand that Ennahda be classified as a terrorist organization and to call for its dissolution in loyalty to the blood of the martyrs,” according to what was stated in the list’s submission.

Fixed evidence

The list stressed the need to hold accountable all those who have committed crimes against the people over the past decade, and to work to restore national sovereignty and the prestige of state institutions and protect them from the intrusions that the Ennahda movement has perpetuated.

In his statement to “Sky News Arabia”, the representative of the Initiative Movement for the Assembly of the Representatives of the People, Tariq Mahdi, considers:

The list of classification of the Brotherhood movement as a terrorist organization comes in line with the political, economic and social challenges the country is witnessing, and entitlements that fall into the category of the need to hold accountable those who have committed crimes against the country for 11 years.

Everyone is aware of the events that took place in Tunisia during the rule of the Ennahdha, from the file of deportations to Syria to the crimes of assassinations, fighting between Tunisians, armed attacks, the assassination of security and military personnel, and the attack on the headquarters of sovereignty.

Some of the movement’s leaders had a clear connection to these files, and there are cases published by the judiciary. Therefore, the list of classifying Al-Nahda as a terrorist organization in preparation for its solution is in response to the demands of a wide segment of the people. Members of Parliament took the initiative to present the list and the judiciary is the one who will decide on the matter.

Members of the new parliament are calling for a number of national institutions and political figures to engage in this approach as a prelude to dissolving the movement.

The decision is in the hands of the judiciary

For his part, the deputy in the People’s Assembly, Badr al-Din al-Qammudi, revealed:

The list includes scoring political points for members of Parliament in the net of their opponents from the Ennahda movement, given that the matter will ultimately be in the hands of the judiciary, which is legally empowered to classify political parties as a terrorist organization or not.

The Parties Decree of 2011 gives the right of the Secretary-General to the government to determine breaches that may eventually lead to the dissolution of a political party by a court ruling. A new political conference, and therefore the issue of dissolving the movement, remains within the scope of the Tunisian judiciary and the government decree regulating the parties.

There are several questions that need to remove ambiguity. The slow pace of procedures regarding resolving files related to the movement coincides with a number of its leaders announcing preparations for holding its conference, and this predicts other developments that may change the entire scene.

In turn, political analyst Murad Allala sees in his interview with “Sky News Arabia”:

The list calling for classifying Al-Nahda as a terrorist organization in preparation for its dissolution is an initiative of one of the female representatives (Fatima Al-Masdi), but the initiation of procedures for dissolving the movement will only be in the hands of the judiciary.

This does not negate the need to hold accountable all those who have committed crimes against the state, whether parties or individuals. Those who incite conspiracy against the country must be prosecuted, but the situation in Tunisia at the present time requires granting economic and social files, resolving the economic crisis and the loss of raw materials, and holding accountable those who seek to starve the people before Calling for the liquidation or classification of the Ennahdha movement, which is a matter entrusted to the judicial system.

It is noteworthy that the current parliamentarian, Fatima Al-Masdi, confirmed in previous statements that this list aims to “demand the dissolution of Ennahda, on the grounds of suspicions of foreign funding and its involvement in political assassinations.”