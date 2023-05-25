And in the event that the current negotiations falter, the credit rating of the United States awaits a new blow, after the Fitch Ratings agency announced that Washington would be placed under negative monitoring, in preparation for downgrading its rating in the event that the debt ceiling was not raised.

Fitch confirmed in a statement that it will closely monitor developments in the situation of the US public debt ceiling, and if the United States does not pay debts that are due on June 1 or 2, it will be considered in default, and subsequent debts that are due within 30 days will become “extremely risky”, which means That debt grade would become “CCC”.

▪ Fitch Ratings has placed the US credit rating (AAA) on watch “for possible downgrade”, if lawmakers fail to raise the debt ceiling.

▪ The agency confirmed, in a statement, that it “expects” a correct decision on the part of the United States at the right time.

▪ She said the country’s rating may be downgraded if the US does not raise or suspend the debt limit in a timely manner.

▪ The agency warned that “failure to reach an agreement (…) would be a negative sign in terms of governance in general and the desire of the United States to fulfill its obligations within the specified deadlines.”

The debt ceiling is the amount the Treasury can borrow as it runs out of money; In order to fulfill its various obligations, on the grounds that the expenditures of the government are higher than it receives.

Currently, the debt limit is $31 trillion. And while negotiations to raise the debt ceiling are a routine legislative practice in recent years that enjoy more tension and attraction at times, with repercussions on the markets, the US Treasury expects the US debt to grow at a rate of $ 1.3 trillion annually over the next decade.

And with US debt nearly six times greater than it was at the start of the 21st century, the responsibility rests with both parties, both Republicans and Democrats, who have been borrowing to fund a multitude of activities, from community measures and tax cuts to financing wars.

What does a credit rating downgrade mean?

For his part, Marc Williams, a lecturer at the Questrum School of Business affiliated with Boston University, said in exclusive statements to “Economy Sky News Arabia” that “it is not at all good for credit rating agencies to reduce the debts of countries or companies in general.”

He adds, “These reductions indicate that the probability of default, and the solvency has decreased… As the risk of default increases, markets respond by imposing more fees on borrowing.”

With regard to the United States of America, the academic specializing in risk management, who has three decades of experience, stated that the recent announcement by Fitch Agency in the context of warning of a downgrade in the credit rating “is a matter of concern, because politicians, by not reaching an agreement on the debt ceiling, weaken the global financial situation.” for the United States, and increase the cost of borrowing.”

He notes that in August 2011 Standard & Poor’s downgraded US debt, as the government was experiencing a lot of financial uncertainty, and adds:

▪ In response to rising risks around creditworthiness and US bond yields, the cost of raising funds has increased.

▪ Every year the US government offsets trillions of deficits between revenues and expenditures by issuing new bonds.

▪ Given the US government’s dependence on the bond market, this increased cost of borrowing will negatively affect the economy and taxpayers.

In 2011, during protracted negotiations over the debt ceiling, Standard & Poor’s downgraded the credit rating of the United States, but Fitch did not do so at the time.

Heavy consequences for Washington

Analysts raise “pessimistic” estimates regarding the impact of any possible downgrade in the credit rating of the United States of America on the stability of its economy, which consequently affects the global economy. According to Jonathan Aronson, a professor at the University of Southern California, the consequences of this will weigh on Washington, perhaps for decades to come, in terms of undermining confidence in its ability to fulfill its obligations regarding debt repayment.

Aronson points out, in exclusive statements to the “Sky News Arabia Economy” website, that “if the United States fails to fulfill its debt obligations, even for a few days – in light of the current crisis that has not yet been resolved in light of the existing political tensions between the two parties – then America’s promise Paying back what you owe will be in doubt for decades to come (given also the psychological factor associated with mistrust or uncertainty).”

Accordingly, the University of California professor who specializes in international political economy believes that “trust cannot be restored once it is destroyed”, which means that Washington may pay the bill for that confusion for years.

Reducing government spending

The former US State Department advisor, Hazem Al-Ghabra, says in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia”:

▪ So far Fitch is talking about “monitoring” the credit rating and not “downgrading”.

▪ We saw in an earlier period the downgrade of the credit rating of the United States, and this was directly related to the inability of politicians in Washington to raise the public debt ceiling.

▪ Today, there is a heated debate between Republicans and Democrats to find a solution to this crisis. But there is also the “long run” problem, which is that the US government’s income is less than its expenditures, and there is a deficit ranging between 6.5 to 7 percent this year and next.

▪ Republicans are trying to reduce the “crazy spending” of this government.

He points out that “since the era of Bill Clinton (who witnessed a budget surplus), whenever we try to address the debt ceiling and government spending, a problem arises that hinders that and causes this deficit… Under George W. Bush’s administration, there were the events of September 11 and the war on terrorism and the exorbitant costs of this war.” And during Obama’s term, the Democratic government in general supported government spending even if there was a need for debt, then Trump came, but the Corona crisis came and the government was forced to spend trillions of dollars to address the crisis on the one hand, and pay direct money to the American people to help them overcome the crisis.

And he adds, “Now, after the Corona crisis, and with the decline in the level of international US military action (…) there are expectations on the American street, especially on the Republican side, that there will be control over the insane extravagance of this government, which we have seen for a long time now.”

Al-Ghabra refers to what happened in the year 2011, when reaching an agreement on raising the public debt ceiling faltered for days, which had wide-reaching effects, noting that “Fitch put the United States under negative observation means that there is an immediate situation that is being watched … and we do not believe that this will happen.” That situation will continue.. The meaning of that is that there is a need for the government to reduce its spending and better control the public debt situation after things got out of control.”

Accordingly, there are two main scenarios; The first is to reach an agreement, and the second is for Biden to use his powers as president to force an increase in the debt ceiling. Al-Ghabra believes that “Biden, who is awaiting an upcoming election, does not want to appear weak in front of the Republicans through an agreement that may be considered surrender or weakness… Also, at the same time, it is not easy to impose the decision to use power on the grounds that this is a negative political option that appears in him.” He is unable to reach logical solutions that include both parties, and history will remind him of that and hold him responsible (..)”.

Al-Ghabra concludes his speech by pointing out that the positive scenario is that an agreement is reached, and thus the United States will be reclassified in the neutral position, while the negative scenario is that no one knows where we will reach?!

Scenario recall of the year 2011

In this context, by recalling the 2011 scenario, it is possible to know some of the consequences of the “negative scenario”, despite the fact that Congress approved at the last minute in August 2011 an agreement providing for raising the public debt ceiling by $2.1 trillion, allowing the US treasury to meet its payments until 2013. and spending cuts of $2.4 trillion in two phases over ten years, the United States was downgraded.

▪ This agreement did not avoid a downgrade of the sovereign rating of the United States, and Standard & Poor’s downgraded the rating to AA+, for the first time in US history, in light of concerns about the worsening government budget deficit and rising debt burdens.

▪ Goldman Sachs estimates that the Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell by about 15 percent during the debt ceiling crisis in 2011.

▪ The cost of insuring against default rose to 80 basis points on the one-year Treasury and 65 basis points on the five-year Treasury (when in normal times it is less than 5 basis points and 30 basis points for both respectively) .

These consequences and the experience experienced by the United States itself in 2011 reflect the seriousness of the credit rating downgrade, and the expected consequences of that on the US economy and active economies in the entire world, especially in light of the impact of treasury bonds in which many countries and central banks around the world invest.

Stock markets.. and global banks

And while the former adviser to the US State Department believes that “the negative scenario, no one knows where we will reach through it, especially in light of the pressures that the government is facing and the US dollar is facing, and it is not clear how the markets and investors will react if we reach the end of the month without reaching an agreement,” says the thinker. Economist, Professor of Economics at Western University, Michael Parkin, said in an exclusive statement to “Economy Sky News Arabia”, that “if default occurs, stock and bond prices will collapse.”

At the same time, he points out the implications of that scene for the global economy in general, in terms of his estimates that “banks will incur losses in all parts of the world accordingly,” given the volume of investments in US Treasury bonds.

Another reflection of anxiety

For his part, Professor Emeritus at Florida State University, Milton Marquis, points out in exclusive statements to “Sky News Arabia Economy” that Fitch’s placement of the US credit rating on negative monitoring “is another reflection of the concern that markets have about the ability of politicians to reach an agreement.” It prevents the US government from defaulting on its debt.”

He adds, “It is clear that Fitch has increased the possibility of a debt default … and interest rates have also increased, especially on US Treasury bonds due in early June.”

In the same vein, he believes that some sort of agreement will certainly be reached eventually, but perhaps not in time to prevent default.

While the real question – according to Marquis – is what could a default for the first time mean for the future borrowing costs of the US government? In particular, with no policy in place yet to significantly lower the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio?

The Director of the International Monetary Fund, Kristalina Georgieva, had talked about the potential consequences of that crisis on the international economy, warning of a “serious event” related to the possibility of the United States’ inability to pay. She indicated that she hopes that the global economy will not have to wait until the last minute until a solution to the debt ceiling crisis is reached.