Indian Wells (AFP)

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz, Italy's Jannik Sinner, ranked second and third in the world respectively, and Poland's Iga Swiwontek, ranked first in the world, achieved easy victories in the third round of the Indian Wells Masters 1000 for men and 1000 for women in tennis.

Alcaraz defeated Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 and 6-3, in a match in which the Spaniard made a strong showing, knowing that the Spaniard had not won any tournament since winning the Wimbledon Championship in July 2023, achieving his second major title in the “Grand Slam” tournaments. He was eliminated from the quarter-finals of the Australian Open, then the semi-finals of the Buenos Aires tournament last month, before spraining his ankle during the Rio de Janeiro tournament.

The Spaniard expressed his satisfaction with the level at which he played, saying, “I presented a high level of tennis, much better than what I presented in the first round.”

The player, who will face Hungarian Fabian Marojan in the 16th final, added: “It was an almost perfect match. I moved well, played combatively and did not make many mistakes.”

As for Sinner, who won the Australian Open at the beginning of this year and won his first major title, he defeated German Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4.

Sinner said, “I prepared very much for this match, and I tried to monitor his movements around the court. I played and served in a good way, even when I was under pressure, and in general I can be happy with what I did. I feel that I am in good condition on the court.”

The Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas also easily overcame the American Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 6-3, to face the German Alexander Zverev, who defeated the Dutchman, Talon Grikspor, 7-6, 6-3.

Polish Iga Świńtek, ranked first in the world, took revenge on Czech Linda Noskova, when she defeated her 6-4, 6-2 to reach the final 16.

Noskova knocked out Świjontek in the same round of the Australian Open, the first of the four major tournaments, last January, when she defeated her 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The Polish woman suffered at the beginning of the match, as she found herself trailing 2-4, after losing her serve in the third game, but she succeeded in winning ten consecutive games on her way to ending the two sets in her favor 6-4, after she broke her opponent’s serve in the eighth and tenth games, the second clean. 6-0.

In the next round, Shevuntik will meet Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva, who won over American Madison Keys 6-4, 6-1.

German Angelique Kerber, former world number one and winner of three Grand Slam titles, defeated Russian Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 7-5.

Kerber, who won the Australian Open in 2016, Wimbledon in 2018, and Flushing Meadows in 2016, was absent from the stadiums for a period of a year and a half between the summer of 2022 and her last return last January through the United Cup competition.

Kerber said, “Of course, it is not easy to return after such a long absence and play at the highest level. It requires time and patience. I have trained for four months without rest. I have been satisfied with that so far and I am happy to return to competing in tournaments.”

In the next round, Kerber will meet Danish Caroline Wozniacki, who defeated American Katie Volentz 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

