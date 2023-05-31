Is called Classified: France ’44 The mystery game Of Absolutely Games and Team17: A strategy game set in Northern France during WWII, coming later this year to PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Presented with a teaser a few days ago, Classified: France ’44 is inspired by the untold story of the Jedburghsa special Allied squadron sent behind enemy lines, and to French resistance in the weeks leading up to the Normandy landings.

Featuring a gameplay focused on stealth action, featuring deep and multifaceted mechanics that include morale indicators and systems that make every single bullet fired count, Classified: France ’44 will focus on tactical realism.

“With Classified: France ’44 we want not only to offer an evolution of the strategy genre and create an ambitious project, but also to tell a largely untold story of the heroes who fought behind enemy lines in northern France before the D- Day,” said James Brooksby, CEO of Absolutely Games.

“The Allies created the world’s first group of special forces, who worked alongside the French resistance to create destruction and chaos in the days leading up to D-Day – a story that we will be able to tell through the game’s exciting campaign and our characters.”