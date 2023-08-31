The American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo Visma) has won the sixth stage of the Vuelta a España alone, disputed between the Vall D’Uixó and the Pico del Buitre-Observatorio de Javalambre, of 183.1 km, while the Frenchman Lenny Martínez (Groupama), second classified, put on the leader’s jersey.

Kuss was the best in the day’s breakaway and with a withering attack on the ascent to Pico del Buitre he managed to get there alone with a time of 4h.27.29, at an average of 41.1 km/hour. Second came Lenny Martínez, 26 seconds away and third Romain Bardet, 31.

Among the favorites were the men from the Jumbo Visma. Roglic attacked in the select group, and together with Jonas Vingegaard he crossed the finish line 2.52 behind the winner. Juan Ayuso left 2.55 minutes and Remco Evenepoel in crisis gave up 3.23, the same time as Enric Mas.

In the general, the Frenchman Lenny Martínez takes the lead, who leads Kuss by 8 seconds and Marc Soler by 51.

This Friday the seventh stage will be held between Utiel and Oliva, with a distance of 200.8 km.

Classifications of the Tour of Spain

Stage

1. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) 4h 27 min 29 sec

2. Lenny Martínez (Groupama-FDJ), 26 seconds behind

3. Romain Bardet (DSM) at 31 seconds

4. Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorius) at 46 seconds

5. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) at 46 seconds

6. Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorius) at 1 min 3 sec

7. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) at 1 min 5 sec

8. Cristian Rodríguez (Arkea-Samsic) at 1 min 12 sec

9. Steff Cras (Totalenergies) at 1 min 12 sec

10. Jonathan Cepeda (Caja Rural) at 1 min 26 sec

11. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 1 min 32 sec

General



1. Lenny Martínez (Groupama-FDJ), 21 h 40 min 35 sec

2. Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) at 8 sec

3. Marc Soler (UAE Team Emirates) at 51 sec

4. Wout Poels (Bahrain-Victorius) at 1 min 41 sec

5. Steff Cras (Totalenergies) at 1 min 48 sec

6. Mikel Landa (Bahrain-Victorius) at 1 min 58 sec

7. Jonathan Cepeda (Caja Rural) at 2 min 6 sec

8. David de la Cruz (Astana) at 2 min 23 sec

9. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) at 2 min 47 sec

10. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 2 min 50 sec

11. Jonas Vingegaars (Jumbo-Visma) at 2 min 52 sec

12. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 2 min 58 sec

The Colombians

17. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team), 3 min 22 sec

20. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 3 min 58 sec

32. Sergio Higuita (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 13 min 20 sec

42. Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) at 18 min 6 sec

67. Diego Camargo (EF Education-Easypost) at 33 min 8 sec

138. Juan Sebastián Molano (UAE Team Emirates) at 54 min 56 sec

with Efe

