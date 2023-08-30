Saturday, September 2, 2023
Classifications of the Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel, increasingly leading

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 30, 2023
in Sports
0
Classifications of the Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel, increasingly leading

Tour of Spain

Tour of Spain

Back to Spain

Einer Rubio remained the best Colombian in the general classification.

Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won for the second day in a row at the 2023 Vuelta a España, by winning the fifth stage, which ran between Morella and Burriana, with a distance of 182.2 km.

The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) remained in front of the general ranking and increased the advantage over its competitors, thanks to a six-second intermediate bonus.

Classifications of the Vuelta a España 2023

Stage

1. Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4h 23 min 43 sec
2. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) mt
3. Dries van Gestel (Totalenergies) mt
4. Alberto Dainese (DSM) mt
5. Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) mt

General ranking

1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) 17h 12 min 29 sec
2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 11 seconds
3. Lenny Martínez (Groupama-FDJ) at 17 seconds
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at 37 seconds
5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 39 seconds
6. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 39 sec
7. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 43 sec
8. Juan Ayuso (UAE) at 44 seconds
9. Marc Soler (UAE) at 48 seconds
10. Joao Almeida (UAE) at 48 sec

The Colombians

28. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) at 2 min 54 sec
29. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 3 min 3 sec

SPORTS

