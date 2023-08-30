Classifications of the Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel, increasingly leading

Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won for the second day in a row at the 2023 Vuelta a España, by winning the fifth stage, which ran between Morella and Burriana, with a distance of 182.2 km.

The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) remained in front of the general ranking and increased the advantage over its competitors, thanks to a six-second intermediate bonus.

Classifications of the Vuelta a España 2023

Stage



1. Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4h 23 min 43 sec

2. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) mt

3. Dries van Gestel (Totalenergies) mt

4. Alberto Dainese (DSM) mt

5. Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) mt

General ranking

1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) 17h 12 min 29 sec

2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 11 seconds

3. Lenny Martínez (Groupama-FDJ) at 17 seconds

4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at 37 seconds

5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 39 seconds

6. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 39 sec

7. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 43 sec

8. Juan Ayuso (UAE) at 44 seconds

9. Marc Soler (UAE) at 48 seconds

10. Joao Almeida (UAE) at 48 sec

The Colombians



28. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) at 2 min 54 sec

29. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 3 min 3 sec

SPORTS