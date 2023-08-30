Classifications of the Vuelta a España: Remco Evenepoel, increasingly leading

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Tour of Spain
Back to Spain
Einer Rubio remained the best Colombian in the general classification.
Australian Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) won for the second day in a row at the 2023 Vuelta a España, by winning the fifth stage, which ran between Morella and Burriana, with a distance of 182.2 km.
The Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) remained in front of the general ranking and increased the advantage over its competitors, thanks to a six-second intermediate bonus.
Classifications of the Vuelta a España 2023
Stage
1. Kaden Groves (Alpecin-Deceuninck) 4h 23 min 43 sec
2. Filippo Ganna (Ineos Grenadiers) mt
3. Dries van Gestel (Totalenergies) mt
4. Alberto Dainese (DSM) mt
5. Lewis Askey (Groupama-FDJ) mt
General ranking
1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) 17h 12 min 29 sec
2. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) at 11 seconds
3. Lenny Martínez (Groupama-FDJ) at 17 seconds
4. Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) at 37 seconds
5. Aleksandr Vlasov (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 39 seconds
6. Cian Uijtdebroeks (Bora-Hansgrohe) at 39 sec
7. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 43 sec
8. Juan Ayuso (UAE) at 44 seconds
9. Marc Soler (UAE) at 48 seconds
10. Joao Almeida (UAE) at 48 sec
The Colombians
28. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) at 2 min 54 sec
29. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius) at 3 min 3 sec
OF
