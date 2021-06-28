The German Travel Association (DRV) criticizes the classification of all of Portugal as a virus variant area and advocates more regional differentiation

Berlin – “It would be desirable if those responsible in politics could switch to a more regional approach,” said DRV spokeswoman Kerstin Heinen of the “Rheinische Post” (Monday) with a view to the approach of the Robert Koch Institute (RKI). Madeira in particular has a very low incidence, which is currently 16, but will still be listed as a virus variant area from Tuesday like all of Portugal. “It’s hard to understand,” said Heinen.

The RKI announced on Friday that Portugal would be classified as a virus variant area on Tuesday due to the spread of the particularly contagious Delta variant of the virus – initially for two weeks. This means an extensive transport ban for airlines, bus and train companies. However, you are allowed to bring back German citizens and foreigners residing in Germany. There is a 14-day quarantine requirement for those who are allowed to enter. It cannot be shortened by a test and also applies to fully vaccinated and convalescent people. According to the German travel agent Olimar, hundreds of Germans have already ended their vacation in Portugal prematurely.

“Clear and easily understandable entry rules and a measured and targeted approach to quarantine measures are important for the travel industry and of course also for travelers,” said DRV spokeswoman Heinen. She called for other bases for decision-making in the fight against Corona. “In perspective, it is necessary not only for companies in the travel industry, but also for our entire economy and community, to develop measures to combat pandemics away from the strict, exclusive orientation towards incidence values.” (Dpa)