On July 1, the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation in Ajman will begin the process of classifying buildings in the emirate, and it will continue for three full months, through a specialized and qualified work team, in order to closely monitor the readiness of buildings and real estate facilities, and the extent of their compliance with standards and regulations.

The Director General of the Department, Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, confirmed that the Department has developed a matrix of standards to classify buildings according to international levels and standards that guarantee the quality of services, and make it easier for investors to make their investment decisions and choices related to renting or purchasing any property in the Emirate of Ajman, which is consistent with the vision of the wise leadership aimed at Enhancing the quality of life and strengthening Ajman’s position as a modern city that provides all means of luxury and comfort for residents, in a way that suits the needs and aspirations of various segments of society. He confirmed the development of an integrated electronic program to classify buildings and display their results directly and transparently, after completing the phase of field visits to the real estate projects in question.