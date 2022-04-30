MOTOGP | SPAIN

Márquez gets rid of Q1 with a fourth to the wheel of Miller

Marc Márquez saved the first ‘Match Ball’ of the weekend signing the fourth fastest time in the final section of FP3, when he was fifteenth. The one from Cervera was, once again, the trickiest to get hooked on Miller’s wheel.

Bagnaia was the fastest in training, followed by a Quartararo who is postulated as the great favorite to take the victory in Jerez. Together with them, they go directly to Q2: Nakagami, Viñales, Bastianini, Aleix, Mir, Martin and Miller.