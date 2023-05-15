Classification leader Remco Evenepoel cannot continue in the Giro d’Italia because he has taken a positive corona test. That is what his Soudal Quick-step team has on Sunday evening announced. The Belgian world champion had taken back the pink leader’s jersey in the Tour of Italy on Sunday after winning the time trial.

Evenepoel tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday in a routine test “as part of team protocol” ahead of the Giro’s first rest day. “My experience so far has been very special and I was really looking forward to the next two weeks,” said the cyclist in a statement. The other riders and staff members of Soudal Quick-step tested negative. Evenepoel will return home on Monday.

It was the second time that the 23-year-old Evenepoel participated in the Giro d’Italia. He won two stages last week and wore the pink jersey for four days as leader of the classification. He was 45 seconds ahead of number two Geraint Thomas on Sunday.