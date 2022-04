F1 (AUSTRALIA) | FREE 3

Two accidents, Verstappen errors and an open pole

Lando Norris set the fastest time in Free Practice 3although McLaren has recognized that they were running on very little fuel. Leclerc, Pérez and Alonso finished behind him, almost in the same tenth. Fifth was Sainz. Verstappen hit the car and got off very angry at the end of the session. Problems also for Hamilton, who could only be eighth.