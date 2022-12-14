The Media Office of the Government of Abu Dhabi announced that the programs of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi to preserve coastal and marine ecosystems in the emirate were ranked among the United Nations Environment Program’s list of the 10 best global initiatives, explaining that the announcement came on the sidelines of the high-level meetings of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Convention on Diversity. Biological (CBD COP15), whose activities were launched by Anas and will continue until December 17 in Montreal, Canada.

According to the media office, the selection of EAD programs to preserve coastal and marine ecosystems came after conducting evaluations in accordance with the standards and requirements of the United Nations Environment Programme. More than 150 candidates from different countries of the world were selected, and 70 government agencies from different countries of the world endorsed the selection of the Authority’s programs, as a result of the Authority’s distinguished efforts in rehabilitating the unique biodiversity habitats provided by Abu Dhabi’s coasts and waters for endangered marine animal species and communities. local.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, praised the achievements made by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and led by the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi in the field of preserving marine biodiversity, saying: For its leadership in the field of preserving marine biodiversity in line with the environmental strategic goals of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which were inspired by the founder of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and from the wise directives that laid its foundations, the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al, God willing. Nahyan, and the approach drawn by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State.

His Highness said: “Abu Dhabi has confirmed its leadership and succeeded in strengthening its global position in the field of preserving the environment and protecting species, in addition to implementing plans and programs to restore and rehabilitate them. The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi was keen early on to conduct in-depth scientific studies that helped it evaluate biodiversity and ecosystems.” And the habitats that the emirate shelters, which enabled it to develop and implement plans and programs to restore and rehabilitate them.

He added: “We have worked in several directions to sustain our marine environments and have succeeded in restoring our fish stocks, strengthening our plans to plant and rehabilitate mangroves, and launched the largest project in the region to rehabilitate coral reefs, which emphasized the importance of the emirate’s important role in preserving Species and their ecosystems at the local and global levels, and work has been done to direct various efforts and resources to serve the goals of sustainable development, and to preserve natural resources and ensure their sustainability for future generations.”

EAD Secretary-General, Dr. Sheikha Salem Al Dhaheri, said: “Our marine habitats thrive despite the challenges they face due to high temperatures and increased salinity in the emirate’s waters, which is unique in a world where the effects of climate change are increasing. In light of the pressures facing our natural habitats, due to The rapid development in the region, coastal development activities, and projects related to the housing, tourism and infrastructure sectors, which have left their impacts on critical coastal and marine habitats, we have taken proactive measures to achieve a balance between the requirements of economic and social development, sustainable exploitation of resources, and the development of initiatives to rehabilitate and restore ecosystems in framework of plans and strategies for the emirate.

She added: “The initiatives and programs launched and implemented by the Authority since its inception attracted the attention of the United Nations Environment Program and led to its recognition as pioneering programs in the field of rehabilitation and restoration of ecosystems. Rehabilitation of mangroves, seagrass, and coral reefs, which are considered among the most important and productive marine habitats, which support biodiversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and provide a natural habitat for many types of fish and marine organisms.

The authority participated in the first session of its kind for the United Nations Environment Program to select the ten best pioneering initiatives to prevent and reverse the degradation of environmental systems around the world, by reviewing the distinguished efforts of the programs it implements at the local and international levels in the field of promoting and protecting ecosystems, and assisting in international efforts. And to fulfill its obligations stipulated in international environmental conventions and treaties, which are among the priorities set by the authority with its strategic plans and objectives derived from the vision of the wise leadership, which aspires to be Abu Dhabi the best in the world in preserving the environment.

The coastal and marine areas of Abu Dhabi, located on the southern borders of the Arabian Gulf, are considered a meeting place for biodiversity, as they house many important habitats that support a wide range of marine species and large fish, as the authority worked to improve the condition of the deteriorating fish stocks that had been depleted by up to to 85%, which was monitored through studies and surveys conducted by the Authority.

And with the implementation of the decisions and procedures related to fishing taken by the Authority to protect the fish stocks, the results and outputs showed that Abu Dhabi is on the right track to achieve its goal of sustainable fisheries by 2030, as an improvement has been achieved in the “sustainable fishing index” for three years in a row. The index increased from 8.9% in 2018 to 62.3% at the end of 2021. The authority will continue to implement its plan to ensure the recovery of fisheries and achieve sustainable fishing.

Efforts made by the Authority to establish and manage natural reserves through the Zayed Network of Nature Reserves, which includes six marine reserves representing 14% of the emirate’s marine environment, have also contributed to preserving the elements of biodiversity in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, ensuring the sustainability of resources and promoting associated social and economic development.

These efforts resulted in positive results for a number of habitats and species, as they helped stabilize important organisms, increase the number of birds such as flamingos, and stabilize environments such as coral reefs, which the Authority launched a special initiative to rehabilitate, as it is considered one of the most important marine habitats. The authority launched the largest coral reef rehabilitation project in the region with the aim of cultivating more than one million colonies of coral reefs to increase their area in the emirate, and reduce the negative impact of the natural pressures on coral reefs resulting from climate change and rising temperatures at the seabed.

The authority also focused its efforts on protecting mangroves, as it was keen to intensify programs for planting and rehabilitating mangrove areas and using modern technologies in agriculture, such as drones, which were recognized by the World Economic Forum as one of the best innovative projects in the field of blue carbon. During the past 10 years, 15 million mangrove trees were planted, which contributed to an increase in the area of ​​mangroves in Abu Dhabi at a rate of more than 35%. Today, the area of ​​mangroves in the emirate reaches 176 square kilometers, including natural and cultivated trees. Studies conducted by the authority revealed the ability of mangroves in Abu Dhabi to store carbon at a rate of 0.5 tons per hectare annually, which is equivalent to 8,750 tons at the emirate level, which is equivalent to the energy consumption of 1,000 homes annually.

The authority’s efforts also led to the preservation of the integrity of the seagrass meadows, which contributed to the stability of the numbers of dugongs in their natural habitats in the emirate, which is home to the second largest gathering of dugongs, with a number of more than 3 thousand sea cows, which is considered the highest density per square meter in the Gulf region. Arabi.

The results of the studies also showed an improvement in the number of turtles and their stability in the emirate over the past years, whose numbers are estimated at about 5,000 “hawksbill” turtles, “green” turtles and loggerhead turtles. The authority’s efforts also provided protection for three types of dolphins and one type of porpoise, as the emirate’s waters host more than 700 dolphins, most of which live in marine protected areas, including the largest group of Indian Ocean humpback dolphins in the world.