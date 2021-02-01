It will take months to see whether the Office for the Protection of the Constitution may call the AfD a “suspected case”. What is important now.

FREIBURG taz | It depends on the Cologne Administrative Court. The AfD’s urgent proceedings against the alleged classification of the party as a right-wing extremist “suspected case” by the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (BfV) are pending. The court could decide shortly before the general election in September, but maybe only afterwards.

Last Wednesday, the Cologne Administrative Court rejected an interim decision in favor of the AfD – but only because the constitution protection had made far-reaching standstill promises. These commitments are an initial success of the preventive AfD urgent application.

First of all, the Office for the Protection of the Constitution promised on January 22nd that it would not publicize a classification of the AfD as a suspected case as long as the court was discussing the party’s emergency appeal. This can be read in the decision of the administrative court, which is before the taz.

The AfD was obviously not satisfied with that. Because the protection of the constitution improved its standstill promise on January 27th. The office will also not use a possible classification to monitor AfD elected officials and AfD election applicants for the intelligence service. That was enough for the Cologne Administrative Court to reject the AfD application on the same day as no longer necessary.

MPs are not spied on

This means that AfD members of the Landtag, Bundestag and European Parliament as well as corresponding candidates are protected from telephone surveillance and V-people from the Federal Office until further notice. However, the standstill promise of the BfV does not apply to AfD board members without a mandate or candidacy. Even functionaries of the AfD youth organization “Junge Alternative” and the allegedly disbanded right-wing “wing”, who have been allowed to be monitored for a long time, are not included here.

The Federal Office’s standstill commitment applies until the first-instance urgent procedure has been concluded. The Cologne Administrative Court cannot yet say when this will be. But that much is clear, it’s about months, not weeks or even days. After all, the judges have to work through, for example, the approximately 1,000-page report on which the Federal Office wants to base the classification of the AfD as a suspected case, according to media reports.

It is true that the Federal Office only has to examine the factual and legal situation “in summary”, that is to say roughly, in an urgent procedure. In a complex situation and serious interventions, this can of course take a long time.

The AfD initially uses the delay. Even if the Office for the Protection of the Constitution classified the party as a suspected nationwide case last week, as planned, the office is not allowed to talk about it. The first state election campaigns in March begin for the AfD without a corresponding burden. For the further progress, however, three scenarios have to be distinguished.

Own goal or clean slate?

In the first scenario, the AfD would have scored an own goal with its preventive complaint. If the administrative court in Cologne confirmed the classification of the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist case shortly before the federal election, it would be a bang that would make the party very insecure at this delicate moment. The recruitment of conservative CDU / CSU supporters would then be massively difficult, of all places, in the crucial phase of the federal election campaign.

The party’s lawyers have probably considered that. So you seem to be hoping for the second scenario. According to this, the Cologne Administrative Court would find shortly before the general election that the AfD’s classification was unlawful. The party would not only be relieved, but could at the same time present itself as an innocent victim of the old parties during the hot phase of the election campaign.

It is also conceivable, however, that the administrative judges will stay out of the federal election campaign and continue the summary examination into October or next year. Such a duration would not be unusual. 7.5 percent of all urgent proceedings at administrative courts in North Rhine-Westphalia take longer than six months. The bottom line is that that would also benefit the AfD in the election campaign.